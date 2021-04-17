Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $310.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.54.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $333.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $168.94 and a 1-year high of $334.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.30.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

