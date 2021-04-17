DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $1,158,500.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,820.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20.

Shares of DMTK opened at $43.46 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.