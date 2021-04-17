Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. 216,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,466,719. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

