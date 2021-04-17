Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.37.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.92. 13,455,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $145,000. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 258.3% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.