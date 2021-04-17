Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DROOF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.