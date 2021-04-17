DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $54,528,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $110,896,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $5,761,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000.

Shares of LU opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LU. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

