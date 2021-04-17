DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 181 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $294.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 670.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.