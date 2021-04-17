DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,251 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

