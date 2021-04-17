DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

NYSE OXY opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

