DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $141.41 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

