DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 391 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

