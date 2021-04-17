DECOIN Trading 50.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. DECOIN has a market cap of $7.39 million and $687,872.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,416,544 coins and its circulating supply is 54,626,174 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

