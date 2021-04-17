David W. Gibbs Sells 1,362 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of YUM opened at $118.06 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.