Datamine FLUX Achieves Market Capitalization of $602,496.98 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $602,496.98 and approximately $27,197.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 109.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00294504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00720295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.70 or 0.99239354 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.00828213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 537,549 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

