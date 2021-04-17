Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,414,650.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,414,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,808,871.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,010.33 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $119.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $5,354,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. DA Davidson upped their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.68.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

