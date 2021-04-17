Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $1,174.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.27. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $745.00 and a 12 month high of $1,161.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUAVF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

