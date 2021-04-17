Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $151.37 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

