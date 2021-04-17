Dai (DAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $346.88 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $346.88 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00068432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00714822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00086666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00038686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00032926 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,535,099,741 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,099,715 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

