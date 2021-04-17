DA Davidson Comments on BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 53.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at $733,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

