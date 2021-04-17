Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,600 shares of company stock worth $2,358,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235,628 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.