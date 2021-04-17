Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,210 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $101.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

