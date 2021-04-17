Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $160.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

