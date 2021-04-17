Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

NYSE COP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

