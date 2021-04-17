Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CYAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,248. Cyber Apps World has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

