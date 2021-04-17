Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CYAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,248. Cyber Apps World has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
