CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.47.

HPQ opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

