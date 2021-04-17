CVA Family Office LLC Has $127,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 83.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

