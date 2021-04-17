Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.71.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $261.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.79. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $140.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

