CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $5,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

