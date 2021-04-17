CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.83. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 78,240 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

