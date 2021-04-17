CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.19.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $213.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.95 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

