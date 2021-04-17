Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $153,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

