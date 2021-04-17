CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 55.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $48.63 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

