CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of CRHM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 516,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

