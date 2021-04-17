Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

