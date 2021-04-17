Credit Suisse Group Raises New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after acquiring an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

