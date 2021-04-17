Credit Suisse Group Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $104.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

DUK opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

