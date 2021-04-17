Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by CL King to “Neutral”

CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $3,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

