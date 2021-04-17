CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 487,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

