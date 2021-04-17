CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

