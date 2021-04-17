Cowen Initiates Coverage on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of WSM opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,550 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

