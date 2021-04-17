Covestro (ETR:1COV) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.15 ($73.12).

ETR 1COV opened at €58.50 ($68.82) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

