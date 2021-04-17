Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.15 ($73.12).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €58.50 ($68.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.