COVA (COVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $237,210.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $237,210.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00068544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00716022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00086834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00032993 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars.

