COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,431,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,734,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.3 days.

Shares of CICOF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 10,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,568. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

