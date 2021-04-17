COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,431,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,734,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.3 days.
Shares of CICOF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 10,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,568. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.
About COSCO SHIPPING
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.