Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.