Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

