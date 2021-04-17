Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $325.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

