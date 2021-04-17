Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $298.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average is $276.98. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.86 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

