Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.22.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $398.18 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.06 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 141.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.97 and its 200-day moving average is $394.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.