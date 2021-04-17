ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 31,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,716,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research firms have commented on WISH. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

